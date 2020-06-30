3044 Hornell Place

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Beautiful home in Providence Glen boasting a open floor plan concept! Welcoming you with a rocking chair front porch for you to relax & enjoy the beautiful view of nature. Stepping inside Featuring spacious living & dining room bringing in lots of natural light in, cozy fireplace for you to snuggle around while flowing with stunning laminate floorings.Boasting a Neutral décor perfect to be enhanced with a modern/traditional touch. Open Kitchen with tons of cabinet & counter space giving you all the space needed for you to cook like a pro, all appliances with a perfect breakfast nook! Huge Master Suite with crown molding, walk in closet; master bath with dual vanity with cabinet space giving his/her their privacy, garden tub & standing shower.Spacious Secondary bedrooms and the list goes on. Incredibly convenient location offering premium access to Providence Rd, I-485, Ballantine, Matthews and a plethora of shopping, restaurants. Great Price, Great Location, Great Home All In One!

About 3044 Hornell, Charlotte, North Carolina 28270

Directions:From I-485 take exit 52, Turn left onto E John St,Turn right onto Morningwood Dr, Turn right onto Pleasant Plains Rd, Turn right onto McKee RD, Turn right onto Trotwood Dr, Turn right on Hornell Place, House is on left.

