Last updated February 26 2020 at 4:24 PM

3044 Hornell Place

3044 Hornell Place
Location

3044 Hornell Place, Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Plantation

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautiful home in Providence Glen boasting a open floor plan concept! Welcoming you with a rocking chair front porch for you to relax & enjoy the beautiful view of nature. Stepping inside Featuring spacious living & dining room bringing in lots of natural light in, cozy fireplace for you to snuggle around while flowing with stunning laminate floorings.Boasting a Neutral décor perfect to be enhanced with a modern/traditional touch. Open Kitchen with tons of cabinet & counter space giving you all the space needed for you to cook like a pro, all appliances with a perfect breakfast nook! Huge Master Suite with crown molding, walk in closet; master bath with dual vanity with cabinet space giving his/her their privacy, garden tub & standing shower.Spacious Secondary bedrooms and the list goes on. Incredibly convenient location offering premium access to Providence Rd, I-485, Ballantine, Matthews and a plethora of shopping, restaurants. Great Price, Great Location, Great Home All In One!
About 3044 Hornell, Charlotte, North Carolina 28270
Directions:From I-485 take exit 52, Turn left onto E John St,Turn right onto Morningwood Dr, Turn right onto Pleasant Plains Rd, Turn right onto McKee RD, Turn right onto Trotwood Dr, Turn right on Hornell Place, House is on left.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3044 Hornell Place have any available units?
3044 Hornell Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3044 Hornell Place have?
Some of 3044 Hornell Place's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3044 Hornell Place currently offering any rent specials?
3044 Hornell Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3044 Hornell Place pet-friendly?
No, 3044 Hornell Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3044 Hornell Place offer parking?
No, 3044 Hornell Place does not offer parking.
Does 3044 Hornell Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3044 Hornell Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3044 Hornell Place have a pool?
No, 3044 Hornell Place does not have a pool.
Does 3044 Hornell Place have accessible units?
No, 3044 Hornell Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3044 Hornell Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3044 Hornell Place does not have units with dishwashers.

