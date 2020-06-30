All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3036 Leroy Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3036 Leroy Street
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:12 PM

3036 Leroy Street

3036 Leroy Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3036 Leroy Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Grier Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
- Two bedroom one bath house located in the Grier Heights Community between Randolph Road and Wendover Road.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5614789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3036 Leroy Street have any available units?
3036 Leroy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3036 Leroy Street currently offering any rent specials?
3036 Leroy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3036 Leroy Street pet-friendly?
No, 3036 Leroy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3036 Leroy Street offer parking?
No, 3036 Leroy Street does not offer parking.
Does 3036 Leroy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3036 Leroy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3036 Leroy Street have a pool?
No, 3036 Leroy Street does not have a pool.
Does 3036 Leroy Street have accessible units?
No, 3036 Leroy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3036 Leroy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3036 Leroy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3036 Leroy Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3036 Leroy Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
The Palmer
2919 West Arrowood Road
Charlotte, NC 28273
Camden Grandview
309 E Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Asbury Flats
910 Walnut Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Fountains Southend
126 New Bern St
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Midwood Station
2013 Central Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
Alexan Optimist Park
1009 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte