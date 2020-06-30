Rent Calculator
3036 Leroy Street
3036 Leroy Street
3036 Leroy Street
·
No Longer Available
3036 Leroy Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Grier Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
- Two bedroom one bath house located in the Grier Heights Community between Randolph Road and Wendover Road.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5614789)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3036 Leroy Street have any available units?
3036 Leroy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 3036 Leroy Street currently offering any rent specials?
3036 Leroy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3036 Leroy Street pet-friendly?
No, 3036 Leroy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 3036 Leroy Street offer parking?
No, 3036 Leroy Street does not offer parking.
Does 3036 Leroy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3036 Leroy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3036 Leroy Street have a pool?
No, 3036 Leroy Street does not have a pool.
Does 3036 Leroy Street have accessible units?
No, 3036 Leroy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3036 Leroy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3036 Leroy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3036 Leroy Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3036 Leroy Street does not have units with air conditioning.
