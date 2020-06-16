All apartments in Charlotte
Location

3032 Christian Scott Lane, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
internet access
SINGLE FAMILY HOME - Property Id: 253603

Start fresh this spring in your dream home. Take a virtual tour of this home from anywhere! See a 360 tour and picture yourself in this home. If you're looking for a bright and fresh home, you've come to the right place. Enjoy an open floor plan, allowing clear visibility of the main living spaces. The home has durable vinyl plank and plush carpeting, high vaulted ceilings, and ceiling fans. The kitchen boasts coordinating appliances, polished wood cabinets, and a breakfast bar. The backside of the home includes a small deck for your enjoyment. Apply now!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253603
Property Id 253603

(RLNE5674114)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3032 Christian Scott Ln have any available units?
3032 Christian Scott Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3032 Christian Scott Ln have?
Some of 3032 Christian Scott Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3032 Christian Scott Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3032 Christian Scott Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3032 Christian Scott Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3032 Christian Scott Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3032 Christian Scott Ln offer parking?
No, 3032 Christian Scott Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3032 Christian Scott Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3032 Christian Scott Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3032 Christian Scott Ln have a pool?
No, 3032 Christian Scott Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3032 Christian Scott Ln have accessible units?
No, 3032 Christian Scott Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3032 Christian Scott Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3032 Christian Scott Ln has units with dishwashers.

