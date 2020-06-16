3032 Christian Scott Ln.

Amenities
SINGLE FAMILY HOME - Property Id: 253603
Start fresh this spring in your dream home. Take a virtual tour of this home from anywhere! See a 360 tour and picture yourself in this home. If you're looking for a bright and fresh home, you've come to the right place. Enjoy an open floor plan, allowing clear visibility of the main living spaces. The home has durable vinyl plank and plush carpeting, high vaulted ceilings, and ceiling fans. The kitchen boasts coordinating appliances, polished wood cabinets, and a breakfast bar. The backside of the home includes a small deck for your enjoyment. Apply now!
