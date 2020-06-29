All apartments in Charlotte
3031 Mannington Drive
3031 Mannington Drive

3031 Mannington Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3031 Mannington Dr, Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Estates East

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
3031 Mannington Drive Available 10/01/19 2 Story townhome, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths in Willowmere - Subdivision: Willowmere
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2.5
Garage/Parking: 2 Parking Spaces
Year Built: 1999
Pets: NO CATS, Others Pets With Approval
Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Water Heater
Schools: McKee Road Elem., J.M. Robinson Middle, Providence High School

This end unit 2 story townhome features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 1300 square feet. It has a large living/dining room with fireplace and 2 patio doors. Spacious kitchen with breakfast area. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling and private bath with walk in closet, dual vanity and garden tub. The home also has a great size deck overlooking common area and natural wooded area. Located in desired Willowmere just off McKee Rd. near Weddington Rd. Close to Providence, I-485 and Matthews. Rent this home with first months rent + $1450 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.

Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher Programs

(RLNE3400154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3031 Mannington Drive have any available units?
3031 Mannington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3031 Mannington Drive have?
Some of 3031 Mannington Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3031 Mannington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3031 Mannington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3031 Mannington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3031 Mannington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3031 Mannington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3031 Mannington Drive offers parking.
Does 3031 Mannington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3031 Mannington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3031 Mannington Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3031 Mannington Drive has a pool.
Does 3031 Mannington Drive have accessible units?
No, 3031 Mannington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3031 Mannington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3031 Mannington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
