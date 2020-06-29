Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

3031 Mannington Drive Available 10/01/19 2 Story townhome, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths in Willowmere - Subdivision: Willowmere

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

Garage/Parking: 2 Parking Spaces

Year Built: 1999

Pets: NO CATS, Others Pets With Approval

Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Water Heater

Schools: McKee Road Elem., J.M. Robinson Middle, Providence High School



This end unit 2 story townhome features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 1300 square feet. It has a large living/dining room with fireplace and 2 patio doors. Spacious kitchen with breakfast area. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling and private bath with walk in closet, dual vanity and garden tub. The home also has a great size deck overlooking common area and natural wooded area. Located in desired Willowmere just off McKee Rd. near Weddington Rd. Close to Providence, I-485 and Matthews. Rent this home with first months rent + $1450 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.



Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher Programs



(RLNE3400154)