3025 Rea Road

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Nicely updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home conveniently located near the Arboretum, schools, and with easy access to South Park or uptown. This beautiful home has recently been painted and has new carpet on the upper levels. The main level features gorgeous hardwood floors, nine foot ceilings, spacious rooms for entertaining, and an updated kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances. The upper level features spacious bedrooms, a hall bath, laundry room, and an owner's suite with a large closet and private bath. The third level offers a bonus area and possible 4th bedroom.