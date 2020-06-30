All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated October 23 2019 at 7:20 AM

3025 Rea Road

3025 Rea Road · No Longer Available
Location

3025 Rea Road, Charlotte, NC 28226
Wessex Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Nicely updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home conveniently located near the Arboretum, schools, and with easy access to South Park or uptown. This beautiful home has recently been painted and has new carpet on the upper levels. The main level features gorgeous hardwood floors, nine foot ceilings, spacious rooms for entertaining, and an updated kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances. The upper level features spacious bedrooms, a hall bath, laundry room, and an owner's suite with a large closet and private bath. The third level offers a bonus area and possible 4th bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3025 Rea Road have any available units?
3025 Rea Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3025 Rea Road have?
Some of 3025 Rea Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3025 Rea Road currently offering any rent specials?
3025 Rea Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3025 Rea Road pet-friendly?
No, 3025 Rea Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3025 Rea Road offer parking?
Yes, 3025 Rea Road offers parking.
Does 3025 Rea Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3025 Rea Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3025 Rea Road have a pool?
No, 3025 Rea Road does not have a pool.
Does 3025 Rea Road have accessible units?
No, 3025 Rea Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3025 Rea Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3025 Rea Road has units with dishwashers.

