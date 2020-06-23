3021 Minnesota Road

Amenities

Move in Ready ! Marlborough Woods Community - Three Bedroom One Bathroom with water included. Hardwood floors with washer and dryer connections located in the well maintained Marlborough Woods Community.



Live in the FreeMoreWest Community just minutes from Uptown and the airport, with easy access to I-85, I-77, I-277 and I-485. Freedom Rd.



Interior Features

Features

Sq. Ft.: 876



Flooring: No Carpet, Laminate, Vinyl Washer and Dryer Connections



Other Features: None



Sewer & Water Included



Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms (Full): 1



Kitchen Appliances: Electric Range, Refrigerator, Electric Oven



Managed By Kinley Properties LLC

833 East Blvd Charlotte, NC 28203



(RLNE5498079)