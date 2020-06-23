3021 Minnesota Road

Amenities
Move in Ready ! Marlborough Woods Community - Three Bedroom One Bathroom with water included. Hardwood floors with washer and dryer connections located in the well maintained Marlborough Woods Community.
Live in the FreeMoreWest Community just minutes from Uptown and the airport, with easy access to I-85, I-77, I-277 and I-485. Freedom Rd.
Interior Features
Features
Sq. Ft.: 876
Flooring: No Carpet, Laminate, Vinyl Washer and Dryer Connections
Other Features: None
Sewer & Water Included
Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms (Full): 1
Kitchen Appliances: Electric Range, Refrigerator, Electric Oven
Managed By Kinley Properties LLC
833 East Blvd Charlotte, NC 28203
(RLNE5498079)