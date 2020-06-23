All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

3021 Minnesota Road

3021 Minnesota Road · No Longer Available
Location

3021 Minnesota Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move in Ready ! Marlborough Woods Community - Three Bedroom One Bathroom with water included. Hardwood floors with washer and dryer connections located in the well maintained Marlborough Woods Community.

Live in the FreeMoreWest Community just minutes from Uptown and the airport, with easy access to I-85, I-77, I-277 and I-485. Freedom Rd.

Interior Features
Features
Sq. Ft.: 876

Flooring: No Carpet, Laminate, Vinyl Washer and Dryer Connections

Other Features: None

Sewer & Water Included

Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms (Full): 1

Kitchen Appliances: Electric Range, Refrigerator, Electric Oven

Managed By Kinley Properties LLC
833 East Blvd Charlotte, NC 28203

(RLNE5498079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3021 Minnesota Road have any available units?
3021 Minnesota Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3021 Minnesota Road have?
Some of 3021 Minnesota Road's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3021 Minnesota Road currently offering any rent specials?
3021 Minnesota Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3021 Minnesota Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3021 Minnesota Road is pet friendly.
Does 3021 Minnesota Road offer parking?
No, 3021 Minnesota Road does not offer parking.
Does 3021 Minnesota Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3021 Minnesota Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3021 Minnesota Road have a pool?
No, 3021 Minnesota Road does not have a pool.
Does 3021 Minnesota Road have accessible units?
No, 3021 Minnesota Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3021 Minnesota Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3021 Minnesota Road does not have units with dishwashers.
