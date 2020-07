Amenities

Live right in the heart of NoDa! Rare opportunity to live in a house right on North Davidson in the middle of all the action. Walk everywhere! Breweries, restaurants, YMCA, Lynx Blue line light rail, galleries. Your pets will love the large fenced in yard. Interior freshly painted and new flooring throughout (except tile in kitchen). Showings for serious renters only. Owner not interested in selling so showings are for renters only.