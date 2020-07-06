Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bd62b9f070 ---- SUMMER MOVE-IN SPECIAL! MOVE IN BEFORE 8/1/2019 AND RECEIVE $50 OFF FOR THE FIRST 3 MONTHS! $845 for First Three Months ! 3017 Sandlewood Rd, Charlotte, NC 28205 This Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Brick House Features: * Off Street Parking * Spacious Living Room * Ceiling Fan * Hardwood Floors & Vinyl Throughout * Updated kitchen & Bathroom * Kitchen w Appliances Included for Your Comfort! * Fenced-In Backyard Perfect for Entertaining Friends & Family! Come View this Beautiful 2 BR House Minutes From Uptown, Plaza-Midwood, Noda and Charlotte Country Club! Residing in this Property will Grant Access to all the Great Amenities the Up and Coming City of Charlotte Has to Offer! Act Fast Because At This Price It\'s Not Going To Last!! To Submit an Application or to Schedule a Showing Online feel free to visit us at www.newviewrealtygroup.com