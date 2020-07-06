All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 10 2019 at 2:11 PM

3017 Sandlewood Rd

3017 Sandlewood Road · No Longer Available
Location

3017 Sandlewood Road, Charlotte, NC 28205
Grier Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bd62b9f070 ---- SUMMER MOVE-IN SPECIAL! MOVE IN BEFORE 8/1/2019 AND RECEIVE $50 OFF FOR THE FIRST 3 MONTHS! $845 for First Three Months ! 3017 Sandlewood Rd, Charlotte, NC 28205 This Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Brick House Features: * Off Street Parking * Spacious Living Room * Ceiling Fan * Hardwood Floors & Vinyl Throughout * Updated kitchen & Bathroom * Kitchen w Appliances Included for Your Comfort! * Fenced-In Backyard Perfect for Entertaining Friends & Family! Come View this Beautiful 2 BR House Minutes From Uptown, Plaza-Midwood, Noda and Charlotte Country Club! Residing in this Property will Grant Access to all the Great Amenities the Up and Coming City of Charlotte Has to Offer! Act Fast Because At This Price It\'s Not Going To Last!! To Submit an Application or to Schedule a Showing Online feel free to visit us at www.newviewrealtygroup.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3017 Sandlewood Rd have any available units?
3017 Sandlewood Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3017 Sandlewood Rd have?
Some of 3017 Sandlewood Rd's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3017 Sandlewood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3017 Sandlewood Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3017 Sandlewood Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3017 Sandlewood Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3017 Sandlewood Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3017 Sandlewood Rd offers parking.
Does 3017 Sandlewood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3017 Sandlewood Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3017 Sandlewood Rd have a pool?
No, 3017 Sandlewood Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3017 Sandlewood Rd have accessible units?
No, 3017 Sandlewood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3017 Sandlewood Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3017 Sandlewood Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

