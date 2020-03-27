301 Abbotsford Court

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Welcome home to this Modern and Unique culdesac oasis on 1 acre in south Charlotte! In ground pebble tec pool with hot tub, fenced yard, irrigation system, full outdoor lighting pkg, security system. Double front doors welcome you in to the wide foyer, Living Rm, Dining Rm, and wide, beautiful staircase to upper floor. Kitchen offers SS appliances, large walk-in pantry, granite, lots of cabinets, and a window over the sink looking right out to your pool! Large eat-in area, bar, and open to Family Rm with built-in bookcases and stone fireplace. You'll also find a Huge Bonus Room, Office or BR 6, full Bath and large Laundry Rm with sink and washer & dryer on this main floor. Upstairs features the Master Bedroom suite with lovely updated Bath & large walk-in closet + 3 more Bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings and skylights adorn this home. Fully finished basement offers a huge Rec Rm and a flex Rm. Don't miss this one! Convenient location to schools, restaurants, shopping & more!!