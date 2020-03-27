All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
301 Abbotsford Court
Location

301 Abbotsford Court, Charlotte, NC 28270
Sardis Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Welcome home to this Modern and Unique culdesac oasis on 1 acre in south Charlotte! In ground pebble tec pool with hot tub, fenced yard, irrigation system, full outdoor lighting pkg, security system. Double front doors welcome you in to the wide foyer, Living Rm, Dining Rm, and wide, beautiful staircase to upper floor. Kitchen offers SS appliances, large walk-in pantry, granite, lots of cabinets, and a window over the sink looking right out to your pool! Large eat-in area, bar, and open to Family Rm with built-in bookcases and stone fireplace. You'll also find a Huge Bonus Room, Office or BR 6, full Bath and large Laundry Rm with sink and washer & dryer on this main floor. Upstairs features the Master Bedroom suite with lovely updated Bath & large walk-in closet + 3 more Bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings and skylights adorn this home. Fully finished basement offers a huge Rec Rm and a flex Rm. Don't miss this one! Convenient location to schools, restaurants, shopping & more!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Abbotsford Court have any available units?
301 Abbotsford Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 Abbotsford Court have?
Some of 301 Abbotsford Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Abbotsford Court currently offering any rent specials?
301 Abbotsford Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Abbotsford Court pet-friendly?
No, 301 Abbotsford Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 301 Abbotsford Court offer parking?
Yes, 301 Abbotsford Court offers parking.
Does 301 Abbotsford Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 Abbotsford Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Abbotsford Court have a pool?
Yes, 301 Abbotsford Court has a pool.
Does 301 Abbotsford Court have accessible units?
No, 301 Abbotsford Court does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Abbotsford Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 Abbotsford Court has units with dishwashers.
