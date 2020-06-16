Perfect for executives or Project Managers, 3 months min. Fully Furnished with all amenities included WIFI, TV/Cable, Washer/Dryer, clubhouse, pool, kitchen plates/dishes, FREE Parking. Only 2 miles to South Park, 6 miles to uptown.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3009 Heathstead Place have any available units?
3009 Heathstead Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3009 Heathstead Place have?
Some of 3009 Heathstead Place's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3009 Heathstead Place currently offering any rent specials?
3009 Heathstead Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.