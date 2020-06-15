All apartments in Charlotte
3007 Castleberry Ct
3007 Castleberry Ct

3007 Castleberry Court · No Longer Available
Location

3007 Castleberry Court, Charlotte, NC 28209
Closeburn - Glenkirk

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
SouthPark Townhome! 1/2 OFF First Months rent if lease signed in April! - Incredible townhouse for rent in the heart of SouthPark. Magnolia Park is a hidden Gem. This townhouse has an office on the main level, bathroom and laundry room. Upstairs the bright, open living area leads into the Kitchen complete with ceramic tile backsplash, island, new appliances and breakfast bar. On the top level are three big rooms each with great closets and luxurious bathrooms. Large deck and patio below are great for entertaining. 1 car garage presents a lot of storage space. Call today to set your appointment. 704-814-0461. Sign a lease in April and you will receive half off your first months rent. We also are offering 2 year lease at $1650.

(RLNE4338039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3007 Castleberry Ct have any available units?
3007 Castleberry Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3007 Castleberry Ct have?
Some of 3007 Castleberry Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3007 Castleberry Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3007 Castleberry Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3007 Castleberry Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3007 Castleberry Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3007 Castleberry Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3007 Castleberry Ct offers parking.
Does 3007 Castleberry Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3007 Castleberry Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3007 Castleberry Ct have a pool?
No, 3007 Castleberry Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3007 Castleberry Ct have accessible units?
No, 3007 Castleberry Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3007 Castleberry Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3007 Castleberry Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

