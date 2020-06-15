3007 Castleberry Ct

Amenities

SouthPark Townhome! 1/2 OFF First Months rent if lease signed in April! - Incredible townhouse for rent in the heart of SouthPark. Magnolia Park is a hidden Gem. This townhouse has an office on the main level, bathroom and laundry room. Upstairs the bright, open living area leads into the Kitchen complete with ceramic tile backsplash, island, new appliances and breakfast bar. On the top level are three big rooms each with great closets and luxurious bathrooms. Large deck and patio below are great for entertaining. 1 car garage presents a lot of storage space. Call today to set your appointment. 704-814-0461. Sign a lease in April and you will receive half off your first months rent. We also are offering 2 year lease at $1650.



(RLNE4338039)