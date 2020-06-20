300 W 5th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar 24hr concierge courtyard pool putting green bbq/grill

Beautiful, FULLY FURNISHED Condo, Immediately Available! Perfect For The Corporate Executive Or Anyone Wanting To Experience Charlotte Before Making A Permanent Move...Just Bring Your Suitcase! RENT INCLUDES WATER & ELECTRICITY! Located In Ultra-Desirable 4th Ward, Overlooking 4th Ward Park, With Wonderful Views Of The City Skyline. Walkable To EVERYTHING In Uptown! Meticulously Maintained By Its Original Owner, The Unit Has Been Professionally Deep Cleaned and Readied To Acommodate Your Every Need: New Linens, Dishes, Glasses & Cookware Await You. Fifth & Poplar Offers 24/7 Concierge Service And Five Star Amenities: Business Center, Coffee Bar, Fireside Library Lounge, Media/Billards Room, Rooftop Terrace w/TV & Fireplace & A Private One Acre Courtyard With Pool, Cabana Bar & Putting Green, AND A Harris Teeter Market Located IN The Building! Life Just Doesn't Get More Convenient!!