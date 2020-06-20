All apartments in Charlotte
300 W 5th Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 11:15 AM

300 W 5th Street

300 West 5th Street · (704) 602-0400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

300 West 5th Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
Fourth Ward

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 453 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1153 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr concierge
courtyard
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
Beautiful, FULLY FURNISHED Condo, Immediately Available! Perfect For The Corporate Executive Or Anyone Wanting To Experience Charlotte Before Making A Permanent Move...Just Bring Your Suitcase! RENT INCLUDES WATER & ELECTRICITY! Located In Ultra-Desirable 4th Ward, Overlooking 4th Ward Park, With Wonderful Views Of The City Skyline. Walkable To EVERYTHING In Uptown! Meticulously Maintained By Its Original Owner, The Unit Has Been Professionally Deep Cleaned and Readied To Acommodate Your Every Need: New Linens, Dishes, Glasses & Cookware Await You. Fifth & Poplar Offers 24/7 Concierge Service And Five Star Amenities: Business Center, Coffee Bar, Fireside Library Lounge, Media/Billards Room, Rooftop Terrace w/TV & Fireplace & A Private One Acre Courtyard With Pool, Cabana Bar & Putting Green, AND A Harris Teeter Market Located IN The Building! Life Just Doesn't Get More Convenient!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 W 5th Street have any available units?
300 W 5th Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 W 5th Street have?
Some of 300 W 5th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 W 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
300 W 5th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 W 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 300 W 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 300 W 5th Street offer parking?
No, 300 W 5th Street does not offer parking.
Does 300 W 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 W 5th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 W 5th Street have a pool?
Yes, 300 W 5th Street has a pool.
Does 300 W 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 300 W 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 300 W 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 W 5th Street has units with dishwashers.
