2936 Canary Ct

Incomparable 4 bedroom home in the Robyns Glen subdivision. Cul-de-Sac, .46 acre lot w/ private, wooded backyard. Be the first to live in this completely renovated home! Main level offers cozy great room, dining room, eat in kitchen w/ SS appliances & morning room. Huge master suite, dual vanity's, walk-in closet, garden tub & separate shower. 2 spacious guest bedrooms, 4th bedroom or bonus room, great extra living space. Oversized 2 car garage. Minutes from Mallard Creek HS, Mallard Creek Community Park, The Tradition Golf Club, shopping, restaurants, and I-485. Conditional Pet approval. Resident liability insurance is required. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help reduce heating and cooling costs by 5-15%. PMI of Charlotte requires an extensive background and credit check for all potential candidates. Non-refundable $50 application fee per adult is required and must be paid online.