All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2936 Canary Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2936 Canary Ct
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 AM

2936 Canary Ct

2936 Canary Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Highland Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2936 Canary Court, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Incomparable 4 bedroom home in the Robyns Glen subdivision. Cul-de-Sac, .46 acre lot w/ private, wooded backyard. Be the first to live in this completely renovated home! Main level offers cozy great room, dining room, eat in kitchen w/ SS appliances & morning room. Huge master suite, dual vanity's, walk-in closet, garden tub & separate shower. 2 spacious guest bedrooms, 4th bedroom or bonus room, great extra living space. Oversized 2 car garage. Minutes from Mallard Creek HS, Mallard Creek Community Park, The Tradition Golf Club, shopping, restaurants, and I-485. Conditional Pet approval. Resident liability insurance is required. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help reduce heating and cooling costs by 5-15%. PMI of Charlotte requires an extensive background and credit check for all potential candidates. Non-refundable $50 application fee per adult is required and must be paid online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2936 Canary Ct have any available units?
2936 Canary Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2936 Canary Ct have?
Some of 2936 Canary Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2936 Canary Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2936 Canary Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2936 Canary Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2936 Canary Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2936 Canary Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2936 Canary Ct does offer parking.
Does 2936 Canary Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2936 Canary Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2936 Canary Ct have a pool?
No, 2936 Canary Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2936 Canary Ct have accessible units?
No, 2936 Canary Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2936 Canary Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2936 Canary Ct has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir
Charlotte, NC 28105
Ashford Place
905 Pineville Point Ave
Charlotte, NC 28217
River Birch Apartments
8200 Riverbirch Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Camden Stonecrest
8620 Bella Reese Rd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Spectrum South End
2225 Hawkins St
Charlotte, NC 28203
CityPark View South
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
1010 Dilworth
1010 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Element SouthPark
4425 Sharon Road
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte