This spacious three bedroom, three story townhome, is located in a great quite community. Tons of extra space, including full master suite on the bottom floor. This townhome condo comes with a full size washer and dryer at no additional cost. Brand new floors throughout, and a fresh new paint job. Large deck and patio area off rear of unit for entertaining. Minutes’ drive to shopping, and restaurants. Close to all major highways. This townhome will not last, tour today!