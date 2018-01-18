2842 Chelsea Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful, charming 1.5 story home in Myers Park. House has great character with almost 3,000 sq ft. Main level has an open floor plan. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Plenty of cabinet and counter space. Upstairs has loft and two spacious bedrooms and two full baths. Back yard is fully fenced with a great back deck for entertaining. Shopping, restaurants, and entertainment are all near by. Enjoy everything Selwyn Avenue has to offer along with Park Road Shopping Center and Montford.