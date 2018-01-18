All apartments in Charlotte
2842 Chelsea Drive
Last updated May 29 2019 at 12:08 AM

2842 Chelsea Drive

2842 Chelsea Drive · (704) 333-5300
Location

2842 Chelsea Drive, Charlotte, NC 28209
Myers Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2924 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful, charming 1.5 story home in Myers Park. House has great character with almost 3,000 sq ft. Main level has an open floor plan. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Plenty of cabinet and counter space. Upstairs has loft and two spacious bedrooms and two full baths. Back yard is fully fenced with a great back deck for entertaining. Shopping, restaurants, and entertainment are all near by. Enjoy everything Selwyn Avenue has to offer along with Park Road Shopping Center and Montford.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2842 Chelsea Drive have any available units?
2842 Chelsea Drive has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2842 Chelsea Drive have?
Some of 2842 Chelsea Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2842 Chelsea Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2842 Chelsea Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2842 Chelsea Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2842 Chelsea Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2842 Chelsea Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2842 Chelsea Drive does offer parking.
Does 2842 Chelsea Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2842 Chelsea Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2842 Chelsea Drive have a pool?
No, 2842 Chelsea Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2842 Chelsea Drive have accessible units?
No, 2842 Chelsea Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2842 Chelsea Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2842 Chelsea Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
