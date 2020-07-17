All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2835 Morson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2835 Morson Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2835 Morson Street

2835 Morson Street · (704) 497-0828
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2835 Morson Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Enderly Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2835 Morson Street · Avail. now

$1,150

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1022 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
3 Bedroom /1 Bath remodeled bungalow near Enderly Park - All New Inside ! 3 Bedroom /1 Bath remodeled bungalow on tree lined street near Enderly Park. Completely gutted and renovated from top to bottom. Huge front porch,open floor plan with natural light. Kitchen features new cabinets, countertops, stainless steel.Renovated bathroom with new shower, vanity, custom shelving. Master bedroom features walk in closet with wood shelves . Other upgrades include new flooring throughout,updated electrical and plumbing. New windows.Big Laundry room with built in cabinets and stackable washer and dryer included! Big barn for storage, concrete area for grilling. Great location close to restaurants, coffee shops, breweries and just 2 miles from Uptown Charlotte. This home is completely move in ready.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5896507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2835 Morson Street have any available units?
2835 Morson Street has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2835 Morson Street have?
Some of 2835 Morson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2835 Morson Street currently offering any rent specials?
2835 Morson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2835 Morson Street pet-friendly?
No, 2835 Morson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2835 Morson Street offer parking?
No, 2835 Morson Street does not offer parking.
Does 2835 Morson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2835 Morson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2835 Morson Street have a pool?
No, 2835 Morson Street does not have a pool.
Does 2835 Morson Street have accessible units?
No, 2835 Morson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2835 Morson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2835 Morson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2835 Morson Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Presley Oaks
4915 Misty Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Heather Ridge Apartments
8800 Meadow Vista Rd
Charlotte, NC 28213
Berkeley Place
500 Solano Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Ten05 West Trade
1005 West Trade Street Suite 3111
Charlotte, NC 28216
Uptown 550 on Stonewall
550 Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Bradham
145 New Bern Street
Charlotte, NC 28209
Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
7916 Harris Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Randolph Park
4516 Randolph Rd
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity