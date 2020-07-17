2835 Morson Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets coffee bar

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry bbq/grill

3 Bedroom /1 Bath remodeled bungalow near Enderly Park - All New Inside ! 3 Bedroom /1 Bath remodeled bungalow on tree lined street near Enderly Park. Completely gutted and renovated from top to bottom. Huge front porch,open floor plan with natural light. Kitchen features new cabinets, countertops, stainless steel.Renovated bathroom with new shower, vanity, custom shelving. Master bedroom features walk in closet with wood shelves . Other upgrades include new flooring throughout,updated electrical and plumbing. New windows.Big Laundry room with built in cabinets and stackable washer and dryer included! Big barn for storage, concrete area for grilling. Great location close to restaurants, coffee shops, breweries and just 2 miles from Uptown Charlotte. This home is completely move in ready.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5896507)