Last updated May 31 2020 at 4:56 PM

2831 Willow Street

2831 Willow Street · No Longer Available
Location

2831 Willow Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ponderosa - Wingate

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
BRAND NEW HVAC SYSTEM JUST INSTALLED! Newly remodeled property off of Old Steele Creek. Private lot with no direct neighbors on sides and rear of property. Although, technically a duplex, the home does not share any walls with neighbor and is only attached to the other building by a breezeway at back porches. Home comes with range and refrigerator. Washing machine connection. Off street parking. Central HVAC just installed. Located at the end of a dead end street. Easy access to Wilkinson Boulevard. Short drive to Uptown. Near Airport. Water/Sewer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2831 Willow Street have any available units?
2831 Willow Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2831 Willow Street have?
Some of 2831 Willow Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2831 Willow Street currently offering any rent specials?
2831 Willow Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2831 Willow Street pet-friendly?
No, 2831 Willow Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2831 Willow Street offer parking?
Yes, 2831 Willow Street offers parking.
Does 2831 Willow Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2831 Willow Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2831 Willow Street have a pool?
No, 2831 Willow Street does not have a pool.
Does 2831 Willow Street have accessible units?
No, 2831 Willow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2831 Willow Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2831 Willow Street does not have units with dishwashers.

