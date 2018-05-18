2831 Willow Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

BRAND NEW HVAC SYSTEM JUST INSTALLED! Newly remodeled property off of Old Steele Creek. Private lot with no direct neighbors on sides and rear of property. Although, technically a duplex, the home does not share any walls with neighbor and is only attached to the other building by a breezeway at back porches. Home comes with range and refrigerator. Washing machine connection. Off street parking. Central HVAC just installed. Located at the end of a dead end street. Easy access to Wilkinson Boulevard. Short drive to Uptown. Near Airport. Water/Sewer included.