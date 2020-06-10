All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

2817 James St

2817 James Street · No Longer Available
Location

2817 James Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Reid Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/75fcfd9062 ---- 2817 James Street, Charlotte NC 28208 Come View this Wonderful 1,110 Sq Ft House Minutes from Charlotte Douglas International as well as Uptown Charlotte! This Newly Renovated House Features: * Front Porch * Off Street Parking * Spacious Living Room * New Flooring Throughout * Custom Painted Cabinets! * Stainless Steel Appliances * Newly Installed Counter-tops * New Vanity Sinks and Toilets in Both Bathrooms * Driveway * Storage/Utility Room This Amazing House at this Price and at this Location Will Not Last Long! This Property is Close to Multiple Parks, Shopping Centers and a Short Drive from the Up and Coming South End Neighborhood! To Submit an Application or to Schedule a Showing Feel Free to Visit Our Website at www.newviewrealtygroup.com (Se Habla Espanol)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2817 James St have any available units?
2817 James St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2817 James St have?
Some of 2817 James St's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2817 James St currently offering any rent specials?
2817 James St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2817 James St pet-friendly?
No, 2817 James St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2817 James St offer parking?
Yes, 2817 James St offers parking.
Does 2817 James St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2817 James St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2817 James St have a pool?
No, 2817 James St does not have a pool.
Does 2817 James St have accessible units?
No, 2817 James St does not have accessible units.
Does 2817 James St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2817 James St does not have units with dishwashers.

