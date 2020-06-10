2817 James St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/75fcfd9062 ---- 2817 James Street, Charlotte NC 28208 Come View this Wonderful 1,110 Sq Ft House Minutes from Charlotte Douglas International as well as Uptown Charlotte! This Newly Renovated House Features: * Front Porch * Off Street Parking * Spacious Living Room * New Flooring Throughout * Custom Painted Cabinets! * Stainless Steel Appliances * Newly Installed Counter-tops * New Vanity Sinks and Toilets in Both Bathrooms * Driveway * Storage/Utility Room This Amazing House at this Price and at this Location Will Not Last Long! This Property is Close to Multiple Parks, Shopping Centers and a Short Drive from the Up and Coming South End Neighborhood! To Submit an Application or to Schedule a Showing Feel Free to Visit Our Website at www.newviewrealtygroup.com (Se Habla Espanol)