Amenities

parking recently renovated pool clubhouse furnished

Great locations in South Park and close to Quail Hollow. Close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. Community has a club house and pool. Half bath on main. Kitchen bay window over looks dining area and living room. Both bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Unit is currently tenant occupied until 8/8/19. Unit does not come furnished, updated marketing pictures will be added once unit is vacant.