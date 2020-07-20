2804 Rosebay Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Nice home on wooded cul-de-sac lot in desirable Cameron Woods. Large formal living and dining rooms. Great room with built-ins and fireplace. French doors lead to oversized deck. Master suite with soaking tub. Two other bedrooms and bonus room which can be used as a 4th bedroom. Proof of Renters Insurance is Required.