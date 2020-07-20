All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 21 2019 at 2:24 AM

2804 Rosebay Court

2804 Rosebay Court · No Longer Available
Location

2804 Rosebay Court, Charlotte, NC 28210
Seven Eagles

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice home on wooded cul-de-sac lot in desirable Cameron Woods. Large formal living and dining rooms. Great room with built-ins and fireplace. French doors lead to oversized deck. Master suite with soaking tub. Two other bedrooms and bonus room which can be used as a 4th bedroom. Proof of Renters Insurance is Required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

