Nice home on wooded cul-de-sac lot in desirable Cameron Woods. Large formal living and dining rooms. Great room with built-ins and fireplace. French doors lead to oversized deck. Master suite with soaking tub. Two other bedrooms and bonus room which can be used as a 4th bedroom. Proof of Renters Insurance is Required.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2804 Rosebay Court have any available units?
2804 Rosebay Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2804 Rosebay Court have?
Some of 2804 Rosebay Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2804 Rosebay Court currently offering any rent specials?
2804 Rosebay Court is not currently offering any rent specials.