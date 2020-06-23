All apartments in Charlotte
2743 Forest Grove Court
2743 Forest Grove Court

2743 Forest Grove Court · No Longer Available
Location

2743 Forest Grove Court, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2743 Forest Grove Court Available 05/17/19 2743 Forest Grove Ct, Charlotte NC 28269 - Available 05/17/19 for $1395/mo. This nice 3 bed/ 2.5 bath home, is located in the Highland Park neighborhood with easy access to I 85 & I 485. The large, eat-in kitchen equipped with appliances (oven/range, refrigerator and dishwasher) plenty of cabinet and counter space opens to the carpeted great room. Upstairs offers a loft perfect for an office or extra living space. The master suite has a vaulted ceiling w/ ceiling fan and a private bath. MANUAL opening 2 car garage. Community offers a recreation area and walking trails. Gas Heat/Central Air. Pets Negotiable / NO Smoking

Directions: From Uptown - North I 77, ext 19A I 485 South, ext 28 Mallard Creek Rd take a left, right onto Amanda Ellen Rd, right onto Ridge Rd, right onto Highland Park Dr, first right onto Deaton Hill Dr, left onto Forest Grove Ct.

(RLNE1947126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2743 Forest Grove Court have any available units?
2743 Forest Grove Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2743 Forest Grove Court have?
Some of 2743 Forest Grove Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2743 Forest Grove Court currently offering any rent specials?
2743 Forest Grove Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2743 Forest Grove Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2743 Forest Grove Court is pet friendly.
Does 2743 Forest Grove Court offer parking?
Yes, 2743 Forest Grove Court offers parking.
Does 2743 Forest Grove Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2743 Forest Grove Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2743 Forest Grove Court have a pool?
No, 2743 Forest Grove Court does not have a pool.
Does 2743 Forest Grove Court have accessible units?
No, 2743 Forest Grove Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2743 Forest Grove Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2743 Forest Grove Court has units with dishwashers.
