Amenities
2743 Forest Grove Court Available 05/17/19 2743 Forest Grove Ct, Charlotte NC 28269 - Available 05/17/19 for $1395/mo. This nice 3 bed/ 2.5 bath home, is located in the Highland Park neighborhood with easy access to I 85 & I 485. The large, eat-in kitchen equipped with appliances (oven/range, refrigerator and dishwasher) plenty of cabinet and counter space opens to the carpeted great room. Upstairs offers a loft perfect for an office or extra living space. The master suite has a vaulted ceiling w/ ceiling fan and a private bath. MANUAL opening 2 car garage. Community offers a recreation area and walking trails. Gas Heat/Central Air. Pets Negotiable / NO Smoking
Directions: From Uptown - North I 77, ext 19A I 485 South, ext 28 Mallard Creek Rd take a left, right onto Amanda Ellen Rd, right onto Ridge Rd, right onto Highland Park Dr, first right onto Deaton Hill Dr, left onto Forest Grove Ct.
(RLNE1947126)