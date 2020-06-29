2742 Phillips Avenue

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

GREAT LOCATION - Updated 2 bedroom! - Must see 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom home with large bonus room that has private access and could easily be used as a 3rd bedroom. This home has been updated with fresh paint throughout, and windows. Enjoy a large living area and kitchen, with spacious bedrooms. Fenced backyard that is perfect for entertaining and relaxing! Home is conveniently located to I-77, South End, Uptown, and Revolution Park. Call today to set your appointment 704-332-7734! No pets!



(RLNE2868394)