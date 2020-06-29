All apartments in Charlotte
2742 Phillips Avenue

2742 Phillips Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2742 Phillips Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Revolution Park

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
GREAT LOCATION - Updated 2 bedroom! - Must see 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom home with large bonus room that has private access and could easily be used as a 3rd bedroom. This home has been updated with fresh paint throughout, and windows. Enjoy a large living area and kitchen, with spacious bedrooms. Fenced backyard that is perfect for entertaining and relaxing! Home is conveniently located to I-77, South End, Uptown, and Revolution Park. Call today to set your appointment 704-332-7734! No pets!

(RLNE2868394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2742 Phillips Avenue have any available units?
2742 Phillips Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2742 Phillips Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2742 Phillips Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2742 Phillips Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2742 Phillips Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2742 Phillips Avenue offer parking?
No, 2742 Phillips Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2742 Phillips Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2742 Phillips Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2742 Phillips Avenue have a pool?
No, 2742 Phillips Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2742 Phillips Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2742 Phillips Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2742 Phillips Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2742 Phillips Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2742 Phillips Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2742 Phillips Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
