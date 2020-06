Amenities

recently renovated carpet

Call us today at 704-379-7942 to get a showing on our newly available 2BR/1.5BA Townhome! This unit has been recently renovated and is ready for immediate occupancy. The lower level features new laminate flooring in the living room and the upstairs boasts two good sized bedrooms with new carpeting and a full bathroom. This unit will not last!



[No Pets Allowed]