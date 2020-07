Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

I am renting a room in my 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Charlotte! The room is fully furnished and along with the a full bathroom that is also fully furnished. Rent is $750 for 1 person and $900 for a couple the rent includes all utilities, such as power, water, sewer, trash, gas, internet.



Security deposit is a month rent.



Lease is flexible. Please ask me for info.