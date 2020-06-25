2718 Blackberry Ridge Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly bbq/grill bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

(TENANT OCCUPIED UNTIL JUNE 30--pics will be added once vacated.) Available JULY 17: Only 3 miles (under 10 mins!) to Charlotte Douglas Airport in Mulberry Pond subdivision! This 3 BR, 2.5 bath home has 1218 s.f. and has wood laminate flooring throughout the main level. All bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom has private bath with garden tub. Rear patio is perfect for grilling and entertaining. Eat in kitchen and open living room. Near Charlotte Douglas Airport by Tuckaseegee and Billy Graham Pkwy. ALL REALTORS ARE WELCOME TO SHOW YOU THIS HOME! Pets are case by case.