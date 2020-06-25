All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2718 Blackberry Ridge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2718 Blackberry Ridge Lane
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

2718 Blackberry Ridge Lane

2718 Blackberry Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2718 Blackberry Ridge Lane, Charlotte, NC 28208
Toddville Road

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
(TENANT OCCUPIED UNTIL JUNE 30--pics will be added once vacated.) Available JULY 17: Only 3 miles (under 10 mins!) to Charlotte Douglas Airport in Mulberry Pond subdivision! This 3 BR, 2.5 bath home has 1218 s.f. and has wood laminate flooring throughout the main level. All bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom has private bath with garden tub. Rear patio is perfect for grilling and entertaining. Eat in kitchen and open living room. Near Charlotte Douglas Airport by Tuckaseegee and Billy Graham Pkwy. ALL REALTORS ARE WELCOME TO SHOW YOU THIS HOME! Pets are case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2718 Blackberry Ridge Lane have any available units?
2718 Blackberry Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2718 Blackberry Ridge Lane have?
Some of 2718 Blackberry Ridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2718 Blackberry Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2718 Blackberry Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2718 Blackberry Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2718 Blackberry Ridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2718 Blackberry Ridge Lane offer parking?
No, 2718 Blackberry Ridge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2718 Blackberry Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2718 Blackberry Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2718 Blackberry Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 2718 Blackberry Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2718 Blackberry Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 2718 Blackberry Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2718 Blackberry Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2718 Blackberry Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Century Highland Creek
5410 Prosperity Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28269
Gateway West
902 W 4th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Langston
1925 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Novel Research Park
9235 Senator Royall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Novel Montford Park
1520 Mockingbird Lane
Charlotte, NC 28209
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place
Charlotte, NC 28262
Randolph Park
4516 Randolph Rd
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte