Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Selwyn Ave House for Rent! Across from Selwyn Pub! - Location, Location, Location! You really cant beat it. Walk to Selwyn Pub, Mellow Mushroom, Reid's Fine Foods and more! Inside this traditional Colonial has hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms and large bedrooms. There are two living rooms, dining area and mud room. There is also a basement but it is not finished. There is a yard but it is not fully fenced. Great price for this location.



(RLNE5284637)