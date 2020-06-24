2714 Billings Park Dr

Amenities

This lovely 3BR 2.5BA home is a must-see! You will love the kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a sunny breakfast area with bay window!



Three bedrooms and a bonus room are located upstairs. The spacious master suite features a sitting area and a spa-like bath with dual vanity and garden tub.



Enjoy some fresh air and wooded views from the rear deck!



Located just minutes from the University, with shopping, dining, and entertainment at your fingertips! I-85 and I-485 provide access to the surrounding greater Charlotte area.



Pets conditional.



