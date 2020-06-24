All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated December 4 2019 at 6:37 PM

2714 Billings Park Dr

2714 Billings Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2714 Billings Park Drive, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
hot tub
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
This lovely 3BR 2.5BA home is a must-see! You will love the kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a sunny breakfast area with bay window!

Three bedrooms and a bonus room are located upstairs. The spacious master suite features a sitting area and a spa-like bath with dual vanity and garden tub.

Enjoy some fresh air and wooded views from the rear deck!

Located just minutes from the University, with shopping, dining, and entertainment at your fingertips! I-85 and I-485 provide access to the surrounding greater Charlotte area.

Pets conditional.

We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2714 Billings Park Dr have any available units?
2714 Billings Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2714 Billings Park Dr have?
Some of 2714 Billings Park Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2714 Billings Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2714 Billings Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2714 Billings Park Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2714 Billings Park Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2714 Billings Park Dr offer parking?
No, 2714 Billings Park Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2714 Billings Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2714 Billings Park Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2714 Billings Park Dr have a pool?
No, 2714 Billings Park Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2714 Billings Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 2714 Billings Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2714 Billings Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2714 Billings Park Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

