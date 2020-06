Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful four bedroom home for short term lease in Charlotte's finest neighborhood. This home offers plenty of storage space and a fantastic location. Walk to top local schools, great shops and restaurants. Bike, walk or jog some of Charlotte's nicest streets. This location affords you the opportunity to be in the heart of the city without the traffic.