Last updated March 29 2019

2651 Rachel

2651 Rachel Street · No Longer Available
Location

2651 Rachel Street, Charlotte, NC 28206
Druid Hills South

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7dfca8801c ----
2651 Rachel Street Charlotte, NC 28206

Welcome Home! Come take a look at this beautiful move in ready, Brick Ranch home that has wooden flooring throughout, Gorgeous contemporary gray walls throughout and SOO much more to offer. This lovely, 3Bed, 1 Bath home sits just outside of Uptown, Druid Hills South, Druid Hills North ,Tryon Hills and Conveniently close to UNCC, I77 AND I85. This home features the following:

*The Welcoming Livingroom is perfect for entertaining and flows easily into the rest of home.

*This Beautiful Kitchen is equipped with Appliances for your comfort, Plenty of counter space to prepare your family meals, Updated cabinets with tons of storage space. Definitely a cooks dream.

*Enjoy your freshly cooked meals in your very own eat in kitchen.

* Updated bathroom with newly installed vanity.

* Stunning Hardwood flooring throughout.

This Property at this Price will not last!! LOCATION!! LOCATION!! LOCATION!!

Enjoy fine dining at the hottest places in town such as the delicious Graham Street Grill, Tatsis Restaurant and The Great Mr. Charles Chicken & Fish. Not to mention just a short distance from The NODA brewing Company and The Heist Brewing, This is just to name a few.

To submit an application and/or to schedule an showing please visit our website at www.newviewrealtygroup.com (Se Habla Espanol)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2651 Rachel have any available units?
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
What amenities does 2651 Rachel have?
Some of 2651 Rachel's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2651 Rachel currently offering any rent specials?
2651 Rachel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2651 Rachel pet-friendly?
No, 2651 Rachel is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2651 Rachel offer parking?
No, 2651 Rachel does not offer parking.
Does 2651 Rachel have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2651 Rachel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2651 Rachel have a pool?
No, 2651 Rachel does not have a pool.
Does 2651 Rachel have accessible units?
No, 2651 Rachel does not have accessible units.
Does 2651 Rachel have units with dishwashers?
No, 2651 Rachel does not have units with dishwashers.

