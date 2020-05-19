Amenities

2651 Rachel Street Charlotte, NC 28206



Welcome Home! Come take a look at this beautiful move in ready, Brick Ranch home that has wooden flooring throughout, Gorgeous contemporary gray walls throughout and SOO much more to offer. This lovely, 3Bed, 1 Bath home sits just outside of Uptown, Druid Hills South, Druid Hills North ,Tryon Hills and Conveniently close to UNCC, I77 AND I85. This home features the following:



*The Welcoming Livingroom is perfect for entertaining and flows easily into the rest of home.



*This Beautiful Kitchen is equipped with Appliances for your comfort, Plenty of counter space to prepare your family meals, Updated cabinets with tons of storage space. Definitely a cooks dream.



*Enjoy your freshly cooked meals in your very own eat in kitchen.



* Updated bathroom with newly installed vanity.



* Stunning Hardwood flooring throughout.



This Property at this Price will not last!! LOCATION!! LOCATION!! LOCATION!!



Enjoy fine dining at the hottest places in town such as the delicious Graham Street Grill, Tatsis Restaurant and The Great Mr. Charles Chicken & Fish. Not to mention just a short distance from The NODA brewing Company and The Heist Brewing, This is just to name a few.



To submit an application and/or to schedule an showing please visit our website at www.newviewrealtygroup.com