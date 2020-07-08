Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2634 Lytham Dr Available 06/15/20 Brandon Forest- 5 minutes to Southpark - AVAILABLE 6.15.20. Currently occupied but showings can be setup with appropriate Covid19 guidelines for all parties.



Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch in Quail Corners Shopping area. Great layout, with cathedral ceiling in living room, separate dining area and eat-in area. Central Air/Gas Heat. Large backyard fence with storage building. Pets welcome. Great walking neighborhood. Close to great shopping and entertainment either in Pineville or south Charlotte. Harris Teeter grocery store within walking distance. South Park Mall only 5 minutes away. Must see to appreciate it.



Subdivision: Brandon Forest



Pets allowed with owner approval.



Qualifications: Please do drive by property before calling for appt. House is currently occupied so be respectful of tenants privacy and only do drive by on street before we setup look inside. Monthly income should be 3 x rent. Good verifiable 12 month rental history. No serious criminal issues on background check. Credit score 550 or higher.



Directions: From Sharon Lane turn left onto Sharon Rd., left onto Park Rd., right onto Hamlin Park Dr., left onto Brandon Forest Dr., left onto Lytham Dr. Home is on the right.



(RLNE3722506)