Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

2634 Lytham Dr

2634 Lytham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2634 Lytham Drive, Charlotte, NC 28210
Park Crossing

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2634 Lytham Dr Available 06/15/20 Brandon Forest- 5 minutes to Southpark - AVAILABLE 6.15.20. Currently occupied but showings can be setup with appropriate Covid19 guidelines for all parties.

Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch in Quail Corners Shopping area. Great layout, with cathedral ceiling in living room, separate dining area and eat-in area. Central Air/Gas Heat. Large backyard fence with storage building. Pets welcome. Great walking neighborhood. Close to great shopping and entertainment either in Pineville or south Charlotte. Harris Teeter grocery store within walking distance. South Park Mall only 5 minutes away. Must see to appreciate it.

Subdivision: Brandon Forest

Pets allowed with owner approval.

Qualifications: Please do drive by property before calling for appt. House is currently occupied so be respectful of tenants privacy and only do drive by on street before we setup look inside. Monthly income should be 3 x rent. Good verifiable 12 month rental history. No serious criminal issues on background check. Credit score 550 or higher.

Directions: From Sharon Lane turn left onto Sharon Rd., left onto Park Rd., right onto Hamlin Park Dr., left onto Brandon Forest Dr., left onto Lytham Dr. Home is on the right.

(RLNE3722506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2634 Lytham Dr have any available units?
2634 Lytham Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2634 Lytham Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2634 Lytham Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2634 Lytham Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2634 Lytham Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2634 Lytham Dr offer parking?
No, 2634 Lytham Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2634 Lytham Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2634 Lytham Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2634 Lytham Dr have a pool?
No, 2634 Lytham Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2634 Lytham Dr have accessible units?
No, 2634 Lytham Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2634 Lytham Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2634 Lytham Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2634 Lytham Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2634 Lytham Dr has units with air conditioning.

