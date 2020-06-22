2628 Park Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Location, Location, Location! 3 br, 2 full bath ground floor condo in Dilworth with pool. Best location in Dilworth, fresh paint, laminate wood flooring throughout, new windows, new sliding glass door, new high efficiency HVAC. Enjoy the courtyard from your private covered patio and walk to the grocery store, shops and dining in dilworth, close to Freedom Park, sugar creek greenway, CMC main, east blvd, etc...

Complex and unit is pet friendly and is located just a few steps from the community pool.