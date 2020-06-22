All apartments in Charlotte
2628 Park Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2628 Park Road

2628 Park Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2628 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28209
Sedgefield

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location, Location, Location! 3 br, 2 full bath ground floor condo in Dilworth with pool. Best location in Dilworth, fresh paint, laminate wood flooring throughout, new windows, new sliding glass door, new high efficiency HVAC. Enjoy the courtyard from your private covered patio and walk to the grocery store, shops and dining in dilworth, close to Freedom Park, sugar creek greenway, CMC main, east blvd, etc...
Complex and unit is pet friendly and is located just a few steps from the community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2628 Park Road have any available units?
2628 Park Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2628 Park Road have?
Some of 2628 Park Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2628 Park Road currently offering any rent specials?
2628 Park Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2628 Park Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2628 Park Road is pet friendly.
Does 2628 Park Road offer parking?
No, 2628 Park Road does not offer parking.
Does 2628 Park Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2628 Park Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2628 Park Road have a pool?
Yes, 2628 Park Road has a pool.
Does 2628 Park Road have accessible units?
No, 2628 Park Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2628 Park Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2628 Park Road has units with dishwashers.
