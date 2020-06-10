All apartments in Charlotte
2625 Sloan Drive
2625 Sloan Drive

2625 Sloan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2625 Sloan Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Toddville Road

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Beautiful move in ready home for rent in the McGregor Downs neighborhood. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 ½ baths and was just fully renovated with new paint, flooring and fixtures. Relax on the nice rocking chair front porch. Located down stairs is a large master suite with walk in closets. The dining room has good lighting and is great for entertaining. The large family room has a vaulted ceiling and fire place. The kitchen opens to the family room and includes a breakfast area. The upstairs has two bedrooms with a Jack & Jill shared bathroom. The private rear yard is fenced and includes a small patio for grilling. The quiet neighborhood is convenient to Charlotte, interstates and the airport. All prospective applicants must have good credit, good rental history, a good background and supportive monthly income to qualify. ** Please contact the property owner at 704-400-6444 for questions regarding the leasing process and application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2625 Sloan Drive have any available units?
2625 Sloan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2625 Sloan Drive have?
Some of 2625 Sloan Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2625 Sloan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2625 Sloan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2625 Sloan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2625 Sloan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2625 Sloan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2625 Sloan Drive offers parking.
Does 2625 Sloan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2625 Sloan Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2625 Sloan Drive have a pool?
No, 2625 Sloan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2625 Sloan Drive have accessible units?
No, 2625 Sloan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2625 Sloan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2625 Sloan Drive has units with dishwashers.
