2625 Sloan Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Beautiful move in ready home for rent in the McGregor Downs neighborhood. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 ½ baths and was just fully renovated with new paint, flooring and fixtures. Relax on the nice rocking chair front porch. Located down stairs is a large master suite with walk in closets. The dining room has good lighting and is great for entertaining. The large family room has a vaulted ceiling and fire place. The kitchen opens to the family room and includes a breakfast area. The upstairs has two bedrooms with a Jack & Jill shared bathroom. The private rear yard is fenced and includes a small patio for grilling. The quiet neighborhood is convenient to Charlotte, interstates and the airport. All prospective applicants must have good credit, good rental history, a good background and supportive monthly income to qualify. ** Please contact the property owner at 704-400-6444 for questions regarding the leasing process and application.