All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2613 Millie Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2613 Millie Lane
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:48 AM

2613 Millie Lane

2613 Millie Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2613 Millie Lane, Charlotte, NC 28205
Echo Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
2613 Millie Lane Available 08/05/19 Stunning 2 story Contemporary 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home ! - This elegant modern single family home features a large open kitchen, with stainless steel appliances, a large kitchen island and is open to the great room, open floor plan, 2 car garage, gracious outdoor spaces, amazing standard finishes, gas fireplace, spacious bedrooms, large walk in closets, beautiful wood flooring and so much more! This home is a must see and is located 10 minutes from Center City and 5 minutes from South Park and Cotswold.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4173762)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2613 Millie Lane have any available units?
2613 Millie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2613 Millie Lane have?
Some of 2613 Millie Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2613 Millie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2613 Millie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2613 Millie Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2613 Millie Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2613 Millie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2613 Millie Lane offers parking.
Does 2613 Millie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2613 Millie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2613 Millie Lane have a pool?
No, 2613 Millie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2613 Millie Lane have accessible units?
No, 2613 Millie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2613 Millie Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2613 Millie Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Blu at Northline
2508 April Liu Lane
Charlotte, NC 28213
Madison Southpark Apartment Homes
4605 Colony Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Cottonwood Reserve
2325 Courtney Oaks Rd
Charlotte, NC 28217
Alta Warp & Weft
2120 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Worthington LUXURY Apartments
1526 Flat River Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
The Penrose Southend
327 West Tremont Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28203
District South
12600 District S Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte