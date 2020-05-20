Amenities

2613 Millie Lane Available 08/05/19 Stunning 2 story Contemporary 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home ! - This elegant modern single family home features a large open kitchen, with stainless steel appliances, a large kitchen island and is open to the great room, open floor plan, 2 car garage, gracious outdoor spaces, amazing standard finishes, gas fireplace, spacious bedrooms, large walk in closets, beautiful wood flooring and so much more! This home is a must see and is located 10 minutes from Center City and 5 minutes from South Park and Cotswold.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4173762)