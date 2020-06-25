All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 5 2019 at 5:23 AM

2611 Plantation Road

2611 Plantation Road · No Longer Available
Location

2611 Plantation Road, Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Plantation

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Limited time offer, expires 6/1/2019. Move-in by or before June 1, 2019 and receive a total amount of $300 off your rent (see Ad for further details).

Apartment is in the processing of being remodeled and updated. New flooring being installed and will be freshly painted also.

Fantastic, highly desirable neighborhood.

Fully furnished, private and spacious 1 bed/1 bath guest apartment on Private Estate. Located in a beautiful, exclusive neighborhood. Separate entrance, private full kitchen and bathroom, no shared living space. Seldom available. When it's gone it's gone...

Available by or before June 1, 2019

Highly desirable location in nice, exclusive neighborhood near Brace YMCA.

Apartment comes nicely furnished. Also includes, plates, glasses, cups, pots, pans and utensils. All you need to bring are your own linens and personal items.

Call (704)464-0470 for details and to schedule an appointment to preview.

*Fully Furnished, with bed, flat panel TV, couch, chair, dining table, dressers, coffee table, end tables, lamps, kitchen utensils, flatware, cups, glasses. All the comforts of home. Just bring your clothes and linens.

*Very Spacious guest apartment suite

*Well laid-out, comfortable living space

*Private master bathroom

*Large walk-in closet

*Very exclusive neighborhood

*Approximately 700 sqft

*Kitchen with full sized refrigerator, range oven, microwave, and more.

*Lots of natural light with beautiful view of trees and natural areas

*Heating and air conditioning

*Ceiling fans

*Beautiful, forested property with serene, private feel

*One off-street parking space available

*Walking distance to Brace YMCA, close to shopping and good 485 access

*One - Two Person Occupancy Only

Additional terms and conditions: Two person maximum occupancy for this guest apartment suite. Rental amount quoted in post is Base Rent. Utilities and TV service are an additional $100 per month (for one person). Second person will require an additional $67 per month. Internet access available for additional $25 per month. Total rental amount will be plus utilities, TV and additional services. Security Deposit of $995 is quoted as a minimum. Utilities/TV/Internet service deposit required. Move-in special Details: Maximum of $100 off monthly Base Rental amount (up to a maximum of $300 total, spread out over three consecutive month period). Discounted rental amount is quoted in Ad. Actual Base Rent is $995 after three months. Minimum 12 months lease term required to qualify for move-in special. Call for additional details. This is an offer for rental of guest apartment area only. Not the entire residence. Pets, if allowed, are conditional and subject to approval. Pet deposit and fee will apply. Landlord/owner reserves the right to refuse pets. No large dogs or aggressive breeds allowed. Renter's Insurance may be required. A fully completed application is required from each prospective adult that would be living in the guest apartment suite. Prospective applicants may apply online. An application fee of $45.00 per adult applicant is required prior to an application being processed. Application fee may be paid via credit/debit card. Verification of employment/income, credit, criminal background, rental history and State/Government ID's required. Other terms and conditions may apply. Carolina Innovative Property Solutions, Inc., is acting as a Principal and not as an agent for either property owner or potential applicant/lessee. According to CMS Public Schools - 2018-2019 School Assignments: Providence High, Crestdale Middle; Providence Springs Elementary (user to verify with school district). The information contained herein may be subject to errors and should be verified by user. All terms, conditions and availability herein stated are subject to change at any time without notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2611 Plantation Road have any available units?
2611 Plantation Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2611 Plantation Road have?
Some of 2611 Plantation Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2611 Plantation Road currently offering any rent specials?
2611 Plantation Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2611 Plantation Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2611 Plantation Road is pet friendly.
Does 2611 Plantation Road offer parking?
Yes, 2611 Plantation Road offers parking.
Does 2611 Plantation Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2611 Plantation Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2611 Plantation Road have a pool?
No, 2611 Plantation Road does not have a pool.
Does 2611 Plantation Road have accessible units?
No, 2611 Plantation Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2611 Plantation Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2611 Plantation Road has units with dishwashers.
