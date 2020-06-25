2611 Plantation Road

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Limited time offer, expires 6/1/2019. Move-in by or before June 1, 2019 and receive a total amount of $300 off your rent (see Ad for further details).



Apartment is in the processing of being remodeled and updated. New flooring being installed and will be freshly painted also.



Fantastic, highly desirable neighborhood.



Fully furnished, private and spacious 1 bed/1 bath guest apartment on Private Estate. Located in a beautiful, exclusive neighborhood. Separate entrance, private full kitchen and bathroom, no shared living space. Seldom available. When it's gone it's gone...



Available by or before June 1, 2019



Highly desirable location in nice, exclusive neighborhood near Brace YMCA.



Apartment comes nicely furnished. Also includes, plates, glasses, cups, pots, pans and utensils. All you need to bring are your own linens and personal items.



Call (704)464-0470 for details and to schedule an appointment to preview.



*Fully Furnished, with bed, flat panel TV, couch, chair, dining table, dressers, coffee table, end tables, lamps, kitchen utensils, flatware, cups, glasses. All the comforts of home. Just bring your clothes and linens.



*Very Spacious guest apartment suite



*Well laid-out, comfortable living space



*Private master bathroom



*Large walk-in closet



*Very exclusive neighborhood



*Approximately 700 sqft



*Kitchen with full sized refrigerator, range oven, microwave, and more.



*Lots of natural light with beautiful view of trees and natural areas



*Heating and air conditioning



*Ceiling fans



*Beautiful, forested property with serene, private feel



*One off-street parking space available



*Walking distance to Brace YMCA, close to shopping and good 485 access



*One - Two Person Occupancy Only



Additional terms and conditions: Two person maximum occupancy for this guest apartment suite. Rental amount quoted in post is Base Rent. Utilities and TV service are an additional $100 per month (for one person). Second person will require an additional $67 per month. Internet access available for additional $25 per month. Total rental amount will be plus utilities, TV and additional services. Security Deposit of $995 is quoted as a minimum. Utilities/TV/Internet service deposit required. Move-in special Details: Maximum of $100 off monthly Base Rental amount (up to a maximum of $300 total, spread out over three consecutive month period). Discounted rental amount is quoted in Ad. Actual Base Rent is $995 after three months. Minimum 12 months lease term required to qualify for move-in special. Call for additional details. This is an offer for rental of guest apartment area only. Not the entire residence. Pets, if allowed, are conditional and subject to approval. Pet deposit and fee will apply. Landlord/owner reserves the right to refuse pets. No large dogs or aggressive breeds allowed. Renter's Insurance may be required. A fully completed application is required from each prospective adult that would be living in the guest apartment suite. Prospective applicants may apply online. An application fee of $45.00 per adult applicant is required prior to an application being processed. Application fee may be paid via credit/debit card. Verification of employment/income, credit, criminal background, rental history and State/Government ID's required. Other terms and conditions may apply. Carolina Innovative Property Solutions, Inc., is acting as a Principal and not as an agent for either property owner or potential applicant/lessee. According to CMS Public Schools - 2018-2019 School Assignments: Providence High, Crestdale Middle; Providence Springs Elementary (user to verify with school district). The information contained herein may be subject to errors and should be verified by user. All terms, conditions and availability herein stated are subject to change at any time without notice.