2611 Columbus Circle

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is located off Freedom Dr. It is conveniently close to shopping and dining establishments, and is perfect for the driver and non driver of the family.



Available; September 13, 2019



Home Features

* Well laid out floor plan,

* Back porch,

* Stack-able washer/dryer hook ups,

* Central heat and air



If you have questions or would like to schedule a tour, please contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or ron@mwproperties.net. For Additional listings, please visit our website at www.rent777.com



Pets allowed upon the owner's approval.



Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.



Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.



School Assignments



* Ashley Park Elementary K-8

* West Mecklenburg High School