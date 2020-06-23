All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated August 14 2019 at 11:34 PM

2611 Columbus Circle

2611 Columbus Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2611 Columbus Circle, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is located off Freedom Dr. It is conveniently close to shopping and dining establishments, and is perfect for the driver and non driver of the family.

Available; September 13, 2019

Home Features
* Well laid out floor plan,
* Back porch,
* Stack-able washer/dryer hook ups,
* Central heat and air

If you have questions or would like to schedule a tour, please contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or ron@mwproperties.net. For Additional listings, please visit our website at www.rent777.com

Pets allowed upon the owner's approval.

Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.

School Assignments

* Ashley Park Elementary K-8
* West Mecklenburg High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2611 Columbus Circle have any available units?
2611 Columbus Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2611 Columbus Circle have?
Some of 2611 Columbus Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2611 Columbus Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2611 Columbus Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2611 Columbus Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2611 Columbus Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2611 Columbus Circle offer parking?
No, 2611 Columbus Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2611 Columbus Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2611 Columbus Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2611 Columbus Circle have a pool?
No, 2611 Columbus Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2611 Columbus Circle have accessible units?
No, 2611 Columbus Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2611 Columbus Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2611 Columbus Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
