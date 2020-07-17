2605 Silverthorn Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage

3 bedroom townhome in a gated community in SW Charlotte. Tons of upgrades- hardwood floors, nice fixtures, tile in bathrooms, & more. Great layout - downstairs has welcoming foyer that leads to large great room w/ breakfast area. Kitchen has upgraded cabinets, granite countertops, & s/s appliances. Large master suite w/ trey ceiling, 2 closets, & huge soaking tub. 1 car garage + 2 parking spots. Community pool/clubhouse/fitness. Near TONS of shopping/restaurants & great access to I-77/I-485.



Contact one of our agents (see images) for showings or info. Owner must approve all pets. Applicants apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com, click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult, a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Property will be cleaned before move-in, AS-IS, no known issues. Agents: check with your applicant before calling our processor for updates.