2605 Silverthorn Dr

Amenities
3 bedroom townhome in a gated community in SW Charlotte. Tons of upgrades- hardwood floors, nice fixtures, tile in bathrooms, & more. Great layout - downstairs has welcoming foyer that leads to large great room w/ breakfast area. Kitchen has upgraded cabinets, granite countertops, & s/s appliances. Large master suite w/ trey ceiling, 2 closets, & huge soaking tub. 1 car garage + 2 parking spots. Community pool/clubhouse/fitness. Near TONS of shopping/restaurants & great access to I-77/I-485.
Contact one of our agents (see images) for showings or info. Owner must approve all pets. Applicants apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com, click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult, a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Property will be cleaned before move-in, AS-IS, no known issues. Agents: check with your applicant before calling our processor for updates.