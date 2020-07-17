All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 25 2020 at 7:43 AM

2605 Silverthorn Dr

2605 Silverthorn Drive · (980) 219-8129
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2605 Silverthorn Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Olde Whitehall

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1512 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
3 bedroom townhome in a gated community in SW Charlotte. Tons of upgrades- hardwood floors, nice fixtures, tile in bathrooms, & more. Great layout - downstairs has welcoming foyer that leads to large great room w/ breakfast area. Kitchen has upgraded cabinets, granite countertops, & s/s appliances. Large master suite w/ trey ceiling, 2 closets, & huge soaking tub. 1 car garage + 2 parking spots. Community pool/clubhouse/fitness. Near TONS of shopping/restaurants & great access to I-77/I-485.

Contact one of our agents (see images) for showings or info. Owner must approve all pets. Applicants apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com, click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult, a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Property will be cleaned before move-in, AS-IS, no known issues. Agents: check with your applicant before calling our processor for updates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2605 Silverthorn Dr have any available units?
2605 Silverthorn Dr has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2605 Silverthorn Dr have?
Some of 2605 Silverthorn Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2605 Silverthorn Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2605 Silverthorn Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2605 Silverthorn Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2605 Silverthorn Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2605 Silverthorn Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2605 Silverthorn Dr offers parking.
Does 2605 Silverthorn Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2605 Silverthorn Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2605 Silverthorn Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2605 Silverthorn Dr has a pool.
Does 2605 Silverthorn Dr have accessible units?
No, 2605 Silverthorn Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2605 Silverthorn Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2605 Silverthorn Dr has units with dishwashers.
