Home
Charlotte, NC
2602 Brahman Meadows Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:43 AM
1 of 11
2602 Brahman Meadows Lane
2602 Brahman Meadows Lane
Charlotte
Olde Whitehall
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2602 Brahman Meadows Lane, Charlotte, NC 28273
Olde Whitehall
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
refrigerator
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Spacious ranch home convenient to 485. Quiet cul-de-sac location, 2 car garage in sought after Ayshire Glen community.
Directions: 485 Ext 1, L-Beam, L-Shopton, L-Ayrshire Glen, L-Brahman Meadows
(RLNE3708231)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2602 Brahman Meadows Lane have any available units?
2602 Brahman Meadows Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2602 Brahman Meadows Lane have?
Some of 2602 Brahman Meadows Lane's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2602 Brahman Meadows Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2602 Brahman Meadows Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2602 Brahman Meadows Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2602 Brahman Meadows Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2602 Brahman Meadows Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2602 Brahman Meadows Lane offers parking.
Does 2602 Brahman Meadows Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2602 Brahman Meadows Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2602 Brahman Meadows Lane have a pool?
No, 2602 Brahman Meadows Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2602 Brahman Meadows Lane have accessible units?
No, 2602 Brahman Meadows Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2602 Brahman Meadows Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2602 Brahman Meadows Lane has units with dishwashers.
