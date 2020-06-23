2556 Eastway Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Corner Lot Brink Ranch w/ Carport - Located on a large lot with Shady trees, on the corner of Eastway Drive and Arnold Drive. 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick ranch with oversized carport. Spacious living room with laminate hardwoods and wood burning fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with a Refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Lots of Storage. Unfinished basement and 2 storage sheds. Washer/Dryer included but not warranted in the laundry room.



-Pets Conditional



-All utilities and yard maintenance is tenant responsibility



(RLNE4831572)