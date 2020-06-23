All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2556 Eastway Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2556 Eastway Drive
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

2556 Eastway Drive

2556 Eastway Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2556 Eastway Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Country Club Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Corner Lot Brink Ranch w/ Carport - Located on a large lot with Shady trees, on the corner of Eastway Drive and Arnold Drive. 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick ranch with oversized carport. Spacious living room with laminate hardwoods and wood burning fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with a Refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Lots of Storage. Unfinished basement and 2 storage sheds. Washer/Dryer included but not warranted in the laundry room.

-Pets Conditional

-All utilities and yard maintenance is tenant responsibility

(RLNE4831572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2556 Eastway Drive have any available units?
2556 Eastway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2556 Eastway Drive have?
Some of 2556 Eastway Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2556 Eastway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2556 Eastway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2556 Eastway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2556 Eastway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2556 Eastway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2556 Eastway Drive offers parking.
Does 2556 Eastway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2556 Eastway Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2556 Eastway Drive have a pool?
No, 2556 Eastway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2556 Eastway Drive have accessible units?
No, 2556 Eastway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2556 Eastway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2556 Eastway Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Presley Oaks
4915 Misty Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes
920 Yorkmont Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
Solis Keltonwood at Berewick
5620 Keltonwood Road
Charlotte, NC 28278
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Mill
11015 Education Way
Charlotte, NC 28262
Junction 1504
1504 Mainline Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Midwood Station
2013 Central Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte