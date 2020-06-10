All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:14 AM

2550 Dilworth Heights Ln

2550 Dilworth Heights Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2550 Dilworth Heights Lane, Charlotte, NC 28209
Freedom Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Unit will be available the first week of March with current tenants moving out on 2/28/20.

Beautiful, end unit in Dilworth. Updated townhome nestled in one of Charlotte's best neighborhoods featuring: granite countertops in kitchen, brand new cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, new carpet, newly renovated tile in baths, fresh paint throughout, upgraded lights, faucets, hardware & walk-in master closet. Relax on private patio or entertain guests by the pool. Small pets considered with $500 nonrefundable pet fee. Walk to everything Dilworth has to offer: shops/restaurants on East Blvd are .4miles, and 1/2 mile walk to Freedom Park. Minutes to South End, Park Rd Shopping Center, Uptown, and light rail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2550 Dilworth Heights Ln have any available units?
2550 Dilworth Heights Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2550 Dilworth Heights Ln have?
Some of 2550 Dilworth Heights Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2550 Dilworth Heights Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2550 Dilworth Heights Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2550 Dilworth Heights Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2550 Dilworth Heights Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2550 Dilworth Heights Ln offer parking?
No, 2550 Dilworth Heights Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2550 Dilworth Heights Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2550 Dilworth Heights Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2550 Dilworth Heights Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2550 Dilworth Heights Ln has a pool.
Does 2550 Dilworth Heights Ln have accessible units?
No, 2550 Dilworth Heights Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2550 Dilworth Heights Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2550 Dilworth Heights Ln has units with dishwashers.

