2550 Dilworth Heights Ln

Unit will be available the first week of March with current tenants moving out on 2/28/20.



Beautiful, end unit in Dilworth. Updated townhome nestled in one of Charlotte's best neighborhoods featuring: granite countertops in kitchen, brand new cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, new carpet, newly renovated tile in baths, fresh paint throughout, upgraded lights, faucets, hardware & walk-in master closet. Relax on private patio or entertain guests by the pool. Small pets considered with $500 nonrefundable pet fee. Walk to everything Dilworth has to offer: shops/restaurants on East Blvd are .4miles, and 1/2 mile walk to Freedom Park. Minutes to South End, Park Rd Shopping Center, Uptown, and light rail.