Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2542 Dilworth Heights Ln
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:51 AM

2542 Dilworth Heights Ln

2542 Dilworth Heights Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2542 Dilworth Heights Lane, Charlotte, NC 28209
Freedom Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
pet friendly
3 Bedroom Townhome in Dilworth Heights - Fabulous Dilworth location! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath brick townhome features hardwood floors on the first floor, gas fireplace, open floor plan, granite counters and stainless appliances in the kitchen. Private courtyard perfect for outdoor entertaining and just steps to the pool. Walking distance to Freedom Park, East Boulevard and Park Road Shopping Center. Unit has been freshly painted, new carpet installed and HW floors were given a fresh shine. HVAC new in 2018.

**PET DEPOSIT $350**
**Monthly Pet fee $25**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5114577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2542 Dilworth Heights Ln have any available units?
2542 Dilworth Heights Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2542 Dilworth Heights Ln have?
Some of 2542 Dilworth Heights Ln's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2542 Dilworth Heights Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2542 Dilworth Heights Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2542 Dilworth Heights Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2542 Dilworth Heights Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2542 Dilworth Heights Ln offer parking?
No, 2542 Dilworth Heights Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2542 Dilworth Heights Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2542 Dilworth Heights Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2542 Dilworth Heights Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2542 Dilworth Heights Ln has a pool.
Does 2542 Dilworth Heights Ln have accessible units?
No, 2542 Dilworth Heights Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2542 Dilworth Heights Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2542 Dilworth Heights Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
