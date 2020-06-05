2542 Dilworth Heights Ln

Amenities

3 Bedroom Townhome in Dilworth Heights - Fabulous Dilworth location! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath brick townhome features hardwood floors on the first floor, gas fireplace, open floor plan, granite counters and stainless appliances in the kitchen. Private courtyard perfect for outdoor entertaining and just steps to the pool. Walking distance to Freedom Park, East Boulevard and Park Road Shopping Center. Unit has been freshly painted, new carpet installed and HW floors were given a fresh shine. HVAC new in 2018.



**PET DEPOSIT $350**

**Monthly Pet fee $25**



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5114577)