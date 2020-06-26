2541 Commonwealth Ave.

Amenities
Come view this 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in the Plaza Midwood section of Charlotte, just minutes from Uptown!!
Available for a september 17, 2019 Move in
This home features:
* Living room with a fireplace
* Kitchen with appliances
* Hardwood floors
* W/D connections
* Central air & heat
* Fenced-in yard
To Schedule a Viewing you can Contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net. Also Visit our Website at www.rent777.com for additional Listings.
Renters insurance is required ! We can provide Renters Insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to you're monthly rent.
PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!
PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.
Schools:
•Myers Park High
•Eastway Middle
•Billingsville Elementary