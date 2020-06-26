All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 26 2019 at 10:24 PM

2541 Commonwealth Ave.

2541 Commonwealth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2541 Commonwealth Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Commonwealth

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come view this 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in the Plaza Midwood section of Charlotte, just minutes from Uptown!!

Available for a september 17, 2019 Move in

This home features:

* Living room with a fireplace
* Kitchen with appliances
* Hardwood floors
* W/D connections
* Central air & heat
* Fenced-in yard

To Schedule a Viewing you can Contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net. Also Visit our Website at www.rent777.com for additional Listings.

Renters insurance is required ! We can provide Renters Insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to you're monthly rent.

PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!

PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited. 

Schools:

•Myers Park High
•Eastway Middle
•Billingsville Elementary

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2541 Commonwealth Ave. have any available units?
2541 Commonwealth Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2541 Commonwealth Ave. have?
Some of 2541 Commonwealth Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2541 Commonwealth Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2541 Commonwealth Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2541 Commonwealth Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2541 Commonwealth Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2541 Commonwealth Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2541 Commonwealth Ave. offers parking.
Does 2541 Commonwealth Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2541 Commonwealth Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2541 Commonwealth Ave. have a pool?
No, 2541 Commonwealth Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2541 Commonwealth Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2541 Commonwealth Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2541 Commonwealth Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2541 Commonwealth Ave. has units with dishwashers.
