Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
254 W Park Avenue
Last updated January 11 2020 at 1:07 AM

254 W Park Avenue

254 West Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

254 West Park Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203
Wilmore

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
Southend living ati its best! Live in Charlotte's HOT district , in a 30's bungalow with a fenced in yard. No dealing with street parking, parking decks, elevators, rushing the dog down the hallways. This adorable home is located between historic South End & Uptown Charlotte, just one block from Camden. New paint, classic orginal hardwood floors, 2 bedrooms and1 bath. Kitchen still has the orginal built in butlers cabinets. Separate laundry & mud room area which includes washer and dryer. Rent includes lawn care and securtiy system monitoring. HVAC updated. Private fenced in yard, utility/storage room. Home has a driveway that can fit 3 cars. Close to the Carson Street Light Rail, Uptown Charlotte, professional sports stadiums, museums, restaurants, shops and entertainment hotspots in South End.
Middle Schools for 2019-June 2020 Sedgefield 6th AG 7/8th
Middle Schools for Aug 2020 - Sedgefield 6/7th AG 8th

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 254 W Park Avenue have any available units?
254 W Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 254 W Park Avenue have?
Some of 254 W Park Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 254 W Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
254 W Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 254 W Park Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 254 W Park Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 254 W Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 254 W Park Avenue offers parking.
Does 254 W Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 254 W Park Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 254 W Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 254 W Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 254 W Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 254 W Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 254 W Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 254 W Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

