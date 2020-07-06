254 W Park Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking

Southend living ati its best! Live in Charlotte's HOT district , in a 30's bungalow with a fenced in yard. No dealing with street parking, parking decks, elevators, rushing the dog down the hallways. This adorable home is located between historic South End & Uptown Charlotte, just one block from Camden. New paint, classic orginal hardwood floors, 2 bedrooms and1 bath. Kitchen still has the orginal built in butlers cabinets. Separate laundry & mud room area which includes washer and dryer. Rent includes lawn care and securtiy system monitoring. HVAC updated. Private fenced in yard, utility/storage room. Home has a driveway that can fit 3 cars. Close to the Carson Street Light Rail, Uptown Charlotte, professional sports stadiums, museums, restaurants, shops and entertainment hotspots in South End.

Middle Schools for 2019-June 2020 Sedgefield 6th AG 7/8th

Middle Schools for Aug 2020 - Sedgefield 6/7th AG 8th