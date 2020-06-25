All apartments in Charlotte
2520 Alleghany Street
Location

2520 Alleghany Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Westerly Hills

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
2520 Alleghany Street Available 06/15/19 Westerly Hills 3 Bedroom House - Lovely 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in Westerly Hills, between I-85 and I-75 for an easy commute! This home has lots of yard space and is near shops, restaurants, grocery stores and Westerly Hills Park!

**Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE4843495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2520 Alleghany Street have any available units?
2520 Alleghany Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2520 Alleghany Street currently offering any rent specials?
2520 Alleghany Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2520 Alleghany Street pet-friendly?
No, 2520 Alleghany Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2520 Alleghany Street offer parking?
No, 2520 Alleghany Street does not offer parking.
Does 2520 Alleghany Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2520 Alleghany Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2520 Alleghany Street have a pool?
No, 2520 Alleghany Street does not have a pool.
Does 2520 Alleghany Street have accessible units?
No, 2520 Alleghany Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2520 Alleghany Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2520 Alleghany Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2520 Alleghany Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2520 Alleghany Street has units with air conditioning.
