Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities

2520 Alleghany Street Available 06/15/19 Westerly Hills 3 Bedroom House - Lovely 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in Westerly Hills, between I-85 and I-75 for an easy commute! This home has lots of yard space and is near shops, restaurants, grocery stores and Westerly Hills Park!



**Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.



**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



