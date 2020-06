Amenities

BEAUTIFUL! Like New 2BR/2BA condo! Totally renovated first floor unit. High end finishes, not your typical rental. Master bedroom opens to patio. Guest bedroom has entrance to secondary bathroom. Patio opens to picturesque grounds with the view of a pond and water fountains. Community features a pool and a pool house. Great location! Within walking distance to Quail Shopping Center for shopping and dining. No Pets.