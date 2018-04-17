2514 Cranbrook Lane

Amenities
Sought After Villages of Eastover Glen - This Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Top Floor Unit Features Cathedral Ceilings with Views of Tress that Surround this Great Complex. Entering You'll Find a Wonderful Open Floor Plan with Fresh Paint Throughout, New Hardwoods, a Charming Kitchen that Includes Granite Counters with Black Appliances. The Bedrooms have New Carpet and the Bathroom was Recently Remodeled! The Community Offers a Outdoor Swimming Pool and Club House. Just Minutes to Exciting Uptown, Restaurants, Shopping & More! Furnished Option Available at $1,650 a month!