Charlotte, NC
2514 Cranbrook Lane
Last updated May 12 2020 at 1:07 PM

2514 Cranbrook Lane

2514 Cranbrook Lane · (803) 372-8074
Location

2514 Cranbrook Lane, Charlotte, NC 28207
Elizabeth

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 813 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Sought After Villages of Eastover Glen - This Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Top Floor Unit Features Cathedral Ceilings with Views of Tress that Surround this Great Complex. Entering You'll Find a Wonderful Open Floor Plan with Fresh Paint Throughout, New Hardwoods, a Charming Kitchen that Includes Granite Counters with Black Appliances. The Bedrooms have New Carpet and the Bathroom was Recently Remodeled! The Community Offers a Outdoor Swimming Pool and Club House. Just Minutes to Exciting Uptown, Restaurants, Shopping & More! Furnished Option Available at $1,650 a month!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2514 Cranbrook Lane have any available units?
2514 Cranbrook Lane has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2514 Cranbrook Lane have?
Some of 2514 Cranbrook Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2514 Cranbrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2514 Cranbrook Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2514 Cranbrook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2514 Cranbrook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2514 Cranbrook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2514 Cranbrook Lane does offer parking.
Does 2514 Cranbrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2514 Cranbrook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2514 Cranbrook Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2514 Cranbrook Lane has a pool.
Does 2514 Cranbrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 2514 Cranbrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2514 Cranbrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2514 Cranbrook Lane has units with dishwashers.
