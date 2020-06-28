All apartments in Charlotte
2500 Morton Street
Last updated August 18 2019 at 4:04 AM

2500 Morton Street

2500 Morton Street · No Longer Available
Location

2500 Morton Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Renovated in 2017: New Carpet, New Laminate Flooring, Updated Bath, Painted throughout, New Roof, some New Windows, New Deco Stone Wide Driveway and Walkway, New Landscaping, New Light Fixtures, New Kitchen and appliances. This home has it all. Located down the street from the new $350+ renovated homes in the hot, up and coming Ashley Park neighborhood. Close to bus lines and visuals of the downtown Charlotte skyline. Split 3BR plan, GR, DR, 1 BA, and a big utility room with W/D. Move-in Ready

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 Morton Street have any available units?
2500 Morton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2500 Morton Street have?
Some of 2500 Morton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2500 Morton Street currently offering any rent specials?
2500 Morton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 Morton Street pet-friendly?
No, 2500 Morton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2500 Morton Street offer parking?
Yes, 2500 Morton Street offers parking.
Does 2500 Morton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2500 Morton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 Morton Street have a pool?
No, 2500 Morton Street does not have a pool.
Does 2500 Morton Street have accessible units?
No, 2500 Morton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 Morton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2500 Morton Street has units with dishwashers.
