2500 Morton Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace microwave

Renovated in 2017: New Carpet, New Laminate Flooring, Updated Bath, Painted throughout, New Roof, some New Windows, New Deco Stone Wide Driveway and Walkway, New Landscaping, New Light Fixtures, New Kitchen and appliances. This home has it all. Located down the street from the new $350+ renovated homes in the hot, up and coming Ashley Park neighborhood. Close to bus lines and visuals of the downtown Charlotte skyline. Split 3BR plan, GR, DR, 1 BA, and a big utility room with W/D. Move-in Ready