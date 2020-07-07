248 Hurston Circle

Amenities

Modern 2- Bedroom, 2.5- Bathroom Townhome in lovely Wesley Heights community. Fresh paint throughout and equipped with washer & dryer. Granite counter tops, plank flooring in common areas and a fenced in backyard. Large pantry and coat closet on main level. Water included. Conveniently located near Uptown Charlotte, Southend, and highways 77 & 85. Restaurants: Pinky’s, Noble Smoke, Jack Beagle’s, Bossy Beulah’s, Rhino Market. Walking distance to both Panther's and BB&T Stadiums. Breweries: Town Brewing, Blue Blaze. Access to Greenway which leads to Frazier Park.