Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:30 PM

248 Hurston Circle

248 Hurston Circle · No Longer Available
Location

248 Hurston Circle, Charlotte, NC 28208
Wesley Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Modern 2- Bedroom, 2.5- Bathroom Townhome in lovely Wesley Heights community. Fresh paint throughout and equipped with washer & dryer. Granite counter tops, plank flooring in common areas and a fenced in backyard. Large pantry and coat closet on main level. Water included. Conveniently located near Uptown Charlotte, Southend, and highways 77 & 85. Restaurants: Pinky’s, Noble Smoke, Jack Beagle’s, Bossy Beulah’s, Rhino Market. Walking distance to both Panther's and BB&T Stadiums. Breweries: Town Brewing, Blue Blaze. Access to Greenway which leads to Frazier Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 248 Hurston Circle have any available units?
248 Hurston Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 248 Hurston Circle currently offering any rent specials?
248 Hurston Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 248 Hurston Circle pet-friendly?
No, 248 Hurston Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 248 Hurston Circle offer parking?
No, 248 Hurston Circle does not offer parking.
Does 248 Hurston Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 248 Hurston Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 248 Hurston Circle have a pool?
No, 248 Hurston Circle does not have a pool.
Does 248 Hurston Circle have accessible units?
No, 248 Hurston Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 248 Hurston Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 248 Hurston Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 248 Hurston Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 248 Hurston Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

