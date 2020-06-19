All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2454 Lynbridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2454 Lynbridge Drive
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

2454 Lynbridge Drive

2454 Lynbridge Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2454 Lynbridge Dr, Charlotte, NC 28270
Sardis Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
2454 Lynbridge Drive Available 06/26/20 Great Location Duplex - No HOA - This newly renovated duplex is in a great neighborhood, close to Uptown, Southpark and Matthews, with no HOA. Kitchen has stainless steal appliances, updated flooring, fireplace in the living room, with the master bedroom on the main.
Washer and dryer included for tenant convenience. Lots of natural light throughout. Unit has private rear courtyard area with nice landscaping.

***Please visit our website at www.CharlottePM.com to fill out an application. Application fees are $55 per adult.***

(RLNE3701755)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2454 Lynbridge Drive have any available units?
2454 Lynbridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2454 Lynbridge Drive have?
Some of 2454 Lynbridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2454 Lynbridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2454 Lynbridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2454 Lynbridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2454 Lynbridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2454 Lynbridge Drive offer parking?
No, 2454 Lynbridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2454 Lynbridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2454 Lynbridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2454 Lynbridge Drive have a pool?
No, 2454 Lynbridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2454 Lynbridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2454 Lynbridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2454 Lynbridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2454 Lynbridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flats at Ballantyne
9550 Community Commons Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Cadence Music Factory
606 N Carolina Music Factory Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28206
Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes
920 Yorkmont Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
The Newton
15934 White St.
Charlotte, NC 28278
Anker Haus
2925 Commonwealth Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
Southpark Commons Apartment Homes
4401 Hampton Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Penrose Southend
327 West Tremont Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28203
Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
7916 Harris Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte