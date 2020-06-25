2443 Shad Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Welcoming home with a nice open floor plan. Formal dining room has beautiful moldings. Large kitchen has black appliances, lots of cabinet and counter space with a breakfast bar that open spacious living room. Master suited features a nice trey ceiling, a walk in closet and a private bath with dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Spacious secondary bedrooms and a loft area also located on the 2nd floor with a full bath and laundry closet. Patio area off the living room is great for relaxing or entertaining.