All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2443 Shad Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2443 Shad Court
Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:15 AM

2443 Shad Court

2443 Shad Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2443 Shad Court, Charlotte, NC 28208
Toddville Road

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcoming home with a nice open floor plan. Formal dining room has beautiful moldings. Large kitchen has black appliances, lots of cabinet and counter space with a breakfast bar that open spacious living room. Master suited features a nice trey ceiling, a walk in closet and a private bath with dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Spacious secondary bedrooms and a loft area also located on the 2nd floor with a full bath and laundry closet. Patio area off the living room is great for relaxing or entertaining. For more information contact Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit www.PrismPD.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2443 Shad Court have any available units?
2443 Shad Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2443 Shad Court have?
Some of 2443 Shad Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2443 Shad Court currently offering any rent specials?
2443 Shad Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2443 Shad Court pet-friendly?
No, 2443 Shad Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2443 Shad Court offer parking?
Yes, 2443 Shad Court offers parking.
Does 2443 Shad Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2443 Shad Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2443 Shad Court have a pool?
No, 2443 Shad Court does not have a pool.
Does 2443 Shad Court have accessible units?
No, 2443 Shad Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2443 Shad Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2443 Shad Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Link Apartments Montford
1606 Abbey Place
Charlotte, NC 28209
Highland Park at Northlake
7116 Finn Hall Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
Hawthorne at the Greene
13625 Haven Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28215
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Cedar Flats
225 N Cedar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Ashton South End
125 W Tremont Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte