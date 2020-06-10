All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2426 Dundeen Street

2426 Dundeen Street · No Longer Available
Location

2426 Dundeen Street, Charlotte, NC 28216
Washington Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath Home. Close to I-85 and I-77, Shopping and dining minutes from Uptown. Perfect for the driver or non driver of the family.

Available for a January 25, 2019 Move - In.

This Awesome home features:

*Cozy Front porch
*Living room
*Kitchen with appliances
*Central Air & Heat
*Washer & Dryer Connections
*Spacious backyard
*Driveway

At this great price this home WILL NOT LAST! To schedule a tour please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net. Additional listing please visit our website at www.rent777.com.

We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.

PETS ALLOWED!

PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

Schools:

West Charlotte High
Ranson Middle
Bruns Avenue Elementary

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2426 Dundeen Street have any available units?
2426 Dundeen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2426 Dundeen Street have?
Some of 2426 Dundeen Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2426 Dundeen Street currently offering any rent specials?
2426 Dundeen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2426 Dundeen Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2426 Dundeen Street is pet friendly.
Does 2426 Dundeen Street offer parking?
No, 2426 Dundeen Street does not offer parking.
Does 2426 Dundeen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2426 Dundeen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2426 Dundeen Street have a pool?
No, 2426 Dundeen Street does not have a pool.
Does 2426 Dundeen Street have accessible units?
No, 2426 Dundeen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2426 Dundeen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2426 Dundeen Street does not have units with dishwashers.
