2426 Dundeen Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath Home. Close to I-85 and I-77, Shopping and dining minutes from Uptown. Perfect for the driver or non driver of the family.



Available for a January 25, 2019 Move - In.



This Awesome home features:



*Cozy Front porch

*Living room

*Kitchen with appliances

*Central Air & Heat

*Washer & Dryer Connections

*Spacious backyard

*Driveway



At this great price this home WILL NOT LAST! To schedule a tour please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net. Additional listing please visit our website at www.rent777.com.



We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.



PETS ALLOWED!



PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.



Schools:



West Charlotte High

Ranson Middle

Bruns Avenue Elementary